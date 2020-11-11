Skittles Is Launching Its First-Ever Gummies Candy in All Your Favorite Flavors
Spring 2021 can't come soon enough.
You're probably still rifling through your kid's Halloween candy supply when the sweet tooth hits, but that doesn't mean you have to stick to that October 31 stock. Don't limit yourself to stale Reese's Peanut Butter Cups when new innovations are arriving on store shelves every other day. Skittles is just the latest.
The fruity hard sugar shelled candy we all know and love is getting a major makeover. Come 2021 you can taste the rainbow in an entirely new way with Skittles Gummies. The new candy will feature flavors you'll recognize but in a new form. The product, which is set to hit store shelves this spring, will be available in two varieties: Original and Wild Berry.
The OG five flavors include Strawberry, Green Apple, Lemon, Orange, and Grape, while the Wild Berry has Berry Punch, Strawberry, Melon Berry, Wild Cherry, and Raspberry.
View this post on Instagram
You asked for SKITTLES GUMMIES... so we called some people, had a few meetings, talked to the candy makers, ate lunch, took a nap, met with finance and then said "let's do it!" SKITTLES GUMMIES coming in 2021! • • • • #skittles #tastetherainbow #gummies #skittlesgummies #new #2021
"Spring of 2021 is going to be a big moment for the candy aisle because Skittles Gummies will officially be hitting shelves," a rep for the brand told Thrillist and other media outlets via email. "This is Skittles first ever gummy variety in the U.S. and is the brands most innovative product to-date. The bite-sized gummy candies will feature a bursting like texture and flavor experience that is sure to wow fans’ taste buds."
Though details remain somewhat scarce, you can expect a Skittles Gummies debut nationwide in early 2021.
