Skittles Is Launching Its First-Ever Gummies Candy in All Your Favorite Flavors

You're probably still rifling through your kid's Halloween candy supply when the sweet tooth hits, but that doesn't mean you have to stick to that October 31 stock. Don't limit yourself to stale Reese's Peanut Butter Cups when new innovations are arriving on store shelves every other day. Skittles is just the latest.

The fruity hard sugar shelled candy we all know and love is getting a major makeover. Come 2021 you can taste the rainbow in an entirely new way with Skittles Gummies. The new candy will feature flavors you'll recognize but in a new form. The product, which is set to hit store shelves this spring, will be available in two varieties: Original and Wild Berry.

The OG five flavors include Strawberry, Green Apple, Lemon, Orange, and Grape, while the Wild Berry has Berry Punch, Strawberry, Melon Berry, Wild Cherry, and Raspberry.