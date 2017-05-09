News

Skittles Just Ruined Mother's Day Forever with This Gross New Commercial

YouTube/Skittles USA

Mother's Day is one of the more wholesome holidays on the calendar, a day when we dedicate our time to celebrating the women who've helped raise us while passive aggressively competing with siblings to claim the title of Favorite Child. Now, Skittles has threatened to ruin everything we've ever loved about it with its latest Mother's Day-themed ad, which features a mother, son, some Skittles, and an uncomfortably large umbilical cord.

Joining the ranks of the brand's legendarily weird commercials, this latest spot starts out with a close-up of an older woman sitting on a couch, tossing individual Skittles into her mouth. It then cuts to a young dude naming individual Skittles flavors, eventually revealing that the two are connected via an unnervingly long and girthy umbilical cord, which awkwardly twitches every time a Skittle passes through from mother to son. 

Pro-tip: don't watch this before brunch with Mom. Or ever.

