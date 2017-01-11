Donald Trump Jr. Compared Refugees to Skittles, But Skittles Shut Him Down Hard

Skittles, the fruit-flavored candies that allegedly fall from the sky, are already hard not to love (well, maybe except for the green ones). But now, fans of the rainbow-flavored sweets are applauding the brand's glorious response a meme tweeted by Donald Trump Jr., which bizarrely -- and with incorrect punctuation -- compares Syrian refugees to a bowl of Skittles.

On Monday night, the Republican presidential nominee's eldest son (and close campaign advisor) tweeted the meme, which shows an innocent bowl of Skittles with the message, "If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That's our Syrian refugee problem." Here's the actual tweet, including Donald Trump Jr.'s added commentary: