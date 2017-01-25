Skittles' New Super Bowl Commercial Gets Pretty Damn Weird

Skittles has a long history of making wonderfully bizarre commercials, featuring irrefutably weird stuff like a contagious Skittles Pox disease, a dude with an arm-like beard, and even weirder yet, Steven Tyler. Now, the fruity, chewy, and rainbow-y candy is back with a new commercial for Super Bowl LI and let's just say it does not disappoint in the weird department.

In the 30-second spot (shown above), a lovesick teen is seen tossing Skittles at his crush's second-floor window in an attempt to get her attention. Unbeknownst to him, the girl, Katie, is sitting in front of the open window and catching the free candy in her mouth, but in a hilariously weird twist, she's not alone. First, her mom slides into the frame to catch a Skittle, followed by her dad, her grandma, a masked burglar, a police officer, and finally, a beaver. It's pretty damn weird -- and funny. But perhaps the best part of the commercial is the chewing sound they all make after the Skittles land in their mouthes. It's insanely satisfying.