Skrewball Is Bottling an Egg Nog Whiskey for the Holidays

Between Fireball and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, flavored whiskies are familiar fare, even if you aren't throwing back shots of Fireball when you head out to the bar.

Familiar though those big brands may be, Skrewball is treading into new holiday-themed territory this fall. It has announced the release of Skrewball Eggnog. It’s still boozy and still has its signature peanut butter flavor, but now with 100% more holiday flair.

The company’s latest release, following in the wake of its 100ml mini whiskey cans, is made with its signature peanut butter whiskey and "100% real, premium dairy cream." Though it has cream in it, the company says it is shelf-stable and ready to pour over ice.

"Eggnog is the top holiday cocktail in more than half of the United States – and for many, their holiday spread isn’t even complete without the spirit," said Skrewball Whiskey co-founders Steven and Brittany Yeng.

The 29.5 proof spirit will be released in limited quantity for the holidays. Though, it will only be distributed in a handful of states. You'll find it in Arkansas, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Having it bottled and ready to go will make for an easy way to put egg nog on the menu for your next holiday party.