This 3,870Ft-High Glass Bridge Looks Like It’s Cracking Under Your Feet

Convincing people of their impending death isn't usually the wont of most tourist attractions, but the makers of a massive glass bridge in China's East Taihang Mountains have made mercilessly trolling tourists their primary business.
The transparent bridge, which is suspended nearly 4,000 feet in the air and tethered to the eastern face of the Taihang Mountain in Hebei, China, uses LCD screens and sound effects to simulate crumbling glass. Obviously, this sows panic among gullible tourists who probably don't want to die.
Video of a tour guide freaking out on the bridge went viral over the weekend, and whether or not he was privy to the joke has been called into question. Either way, it's a pretty ruthless trick if you're at all afraid of heights or don't want to grapple with the concept of mortality, pretty much like all tourists.
After the unwitting tour guide video (shown at the top of the article) went viral, local government officials apologized for playing God with the man's very justified fears of plummeting down a mountainside, calling the stunt intentionally "provocative." Quite.
Fears of this nature are warranted, especially concerning Chinese sky bridges. In 2015, another glass walkway situated thousands of feet in the air started to crack, except the fragmenting glass wasn't a ruse. The structural integrity of the bridge was examined, though, and it was determined that the splintering was caused when someone dropped a stainless steel mug on the glass. This is why it goes without saying that stainless steel mugs have no place on Chinese sky bridges.
In any case, those looking to playfully flirt with death can still visit the bridge in the East Taihang Mountains, which as of yet hasn't started to crack for real.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.