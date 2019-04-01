News Reporter Wanders Into Shot on Live TV, Makes Incredibly Awkward Escape

In life, it's pretty much guaranteed that you're going to embarrass yourself. Scratch that, it is guaranteed. Luckily, all that really matters is that you handle those mortifying situations with humility and grace. Or, alternatively, you could just panic and absent yourself from the situation so quickly that it seems like you have stopped existing entirely.
For an example of what that latter strategy looks like, consider the clip above. It was uploaded to Twitter by Chris James and shows a static shot of 10 Downing Street in London. Suddenly, it also shows Sky News correspondent Tamara Cohen as she strafes onto camera, looking directly at the viewer. You can barely see her realizing that she's not supposed to be there, and just as suddenly as she came, she disappears. As the person who uploaded the video put it, "Like a trap door opened beneath her."
The next moment, the voiceover says, “This could be the toughest week yet for Theresa May,” as if that hadn't just happened. It's incredible.
Universal’s New Hagrid-Themed ‘Harry Potter’ Coaster Looks Spectacular in New Videos
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.