A Secret Michelin-Starred Restaurant is Hiding Behind this Hotel Room Door

New York City is full of swanky hotels, and The Langham is among them. While the Instagram-perfect spot has skyline views, chic rooms, and a sweet location, what really sets it apart from other NYC hotels is not immediately visible: Behind an unsuspecting door inside the hotel is a secret restaurant called the Sky Terrace.

The only way to get to the one-of-a-kind eatery, an offshoot of the Michelin-starred Ai Fiori, is to check in at the hotel's main restaurant on the second floor. From there you'll get a room key that takes you up to the 11th floor. Once you're there, you'll use the key to open room 1101 and you'll officially find yourself at the Sky Terrace restaurant. The terrace used to be part of the 11th floor guest rooms, but The Langham opted to use the space for something a little more creative, according to a statement from the hotel.

"Just in time for New York City to re-open as a tourism destination, the Sky Terrace is a unique experience available to both hotel guests and local diners that showcases two of the best features of our hotel—our spacious guest rooms and our unparalleled city views," Richard Bussiere, the hotel's managing director, told Travel + Leisure.

You can pop into the Sky Terrace to enjoy the views and have dinner whether you're staying at the hotel or not. If you're not a guest but decided you want to treat yourself to an overnight stay, you can order that up off the restaurant menu. If you do, you'll be directed to guest services to confirm a rate for the stay, and will then receive a room key and a Langham overnight kit that includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, shaving kit, comb, and a sleep mask.

The menu is a mix of modern French and Italian Riviera cuisine, featuring hand-made pastas and seasonal ingredients.