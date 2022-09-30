This Record-Setting, Nail-Biting Footbridge Opens in October

Walking across a narrow footbridge can be a harrowing experience. Even if heights don’t scare you, it’s hard to deny that those high, open-air bridges can make your stomach flip.

If that’s the kind of thrill--or view--you love, there’s a new experience in the US that will begin accepting the trembling footfall of guests in October. SkyBridge Michigan will open on October 15 at Boyne Mountain Resort. The resort touts the new bridge as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge.

The 1,200-foot-long bridge connects McLouth and Disciples Ridge peaks in northern Michigan, not far from Lake Michigan. The bridge not only has the potential to make you weak in the knees but offers a panoramic view of the Boyne Valley. "The design itself took six months to complete and is inspired by the Pure Michigan M, in an elongated form. We hope the bridge brings adventure and fantastic memories to those who visit northern Michigan," says Mandy Stewart, CEO & Owner Experiential Resources, which designed the bridge.