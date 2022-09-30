This Record-Setting, Nail-Biting Footbridge Opens in October
A new attraction is set to open mid-month in Michigan.
Walking across a narrow footbridge can be a harrowing experience. Even if heights don’t scare you, it’s hard to deny that those high, open-air bridges can make your stomach flip.
If that’s the kind of thrill--or view--you love, there’s a new experience in the US that will begin accepting the trembling footfall of guests in October. SkyBridge Michigan will open on October 15 at Boyne Mountain Resort. The resort touts the new bridge as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge.
The 1,200-foot-long bridge connects McLouth and Disciples Ridge peaks in northern Michigan, not far from Lake Michigan. The bridge not only has the potential to make you weak in the knees but offers a panoramic view of the Boyne Valley. "The design itself took six months to complete and is inspired by the Pure Michigan M, in an elongated form. We hope the bridge brings adventure and fantastic memories to those who visit northern Michigan," says Mandy Stewart, CEO & Owner Experiential Resources, which designed the bridge.
The resort, which opened in 1948, also features Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark, an 18,500-square-foot spa, a pair of golf courses, and options for seasonal activities like ice skating, ziplining, and horseback riding.
To walk the bridge, you'll have to take a chairlift to the top, the announcement says. Once you’re there, the open-air bridge is just five feet across and 118 feet above the valley below. There’s also a 36-foot span of glass flooring in the bridge that will let you do what they say you should never do in action movies, look down.
The bridge also connects to the local trail system and is illuminated at night. The resort tells Thrillist that the nighttime lighting design "lights the tower structures and the bridge handrails. Festoon lights are draped over the plazas. The lighting will be the same brightness as slope lighting used for night skiing." So, it sounds like it'll be an impressive sight, but not designed to protect the dark skies that are a big attraction in northern Michigan for stargazers.
It sounds like a lot of fun, but the hike isn’t free. It’s open daily--except from November 4 to December 4 when it is only open Friday through Sunday--with tickets starting at $25.