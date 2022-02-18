2,205 Pounds of Skyline Chili Is Being Recalled for Being Mislabeled

Morgan Foods, based in Austin, Indiana, is recalling 2,205 pounds of Skyline chili that were shipped nationwide. The product is labeled as chili but is actually cream of chicken soup. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on February 16.

While the label for the product includes the ingredients information for the chili, it obviously does not include the information about the cream of chicken soup. The product contains milk, wheat, and soy, which are allergens that are not listed on the label.

The product was produced on December 21, 2021. The 10.5-ounce cans are labeled with “Skyline CHILI ORIGINAL CHILI.” The cans have the lot code “L2121,” the product code “CHC8T UPY" listed on the bottom of the can, with a best-by date of December 21, 2023. The establishment number on the cans is “EST. 6806.”