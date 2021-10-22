SkyWest Cancels 700 Flights Impacting American, Delta, United, and Alaska Airlines

SkyWest Airlines, one of America's largest regional carriers, has canceled hundreds of flights over the past two days.

Maybe the Utah-based airline doesn't sound that familiar, however, the other airlines affected by these cancelations will. Travelers flying with Delta, American, Alaska, and United Airlines have been impacted. Skywest told USA Today that the carrier "experienced an internal technical issue, resulting in approximately 700 flight cancellations before the issue was resolved Thursday evening."

According to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight delays and cancelations, another 300 flights were canceled on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Delta, American, and Alaska have all confirmed that flights have been affected by what United Airlines calls "a server outage at SkyWest." Alaska Airlines even had to do a bit of apologizing on Twitter for the resulting inconveniences.

For now, SkyWest is advising travelers to double-check their flights before heading to the airport and suggesting that travelers reach out if they have any cancelations or delays. The carrier also offered an apology via USA Today, saying, "we apologize to customers for the inconvenience; we are working to minimize the impact on Friday's schedule and to return to normal operations as quickly as possible."

Although the apology won't get your flight back, it might make you feel better in the meantime.