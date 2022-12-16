This Vodka Company Wants to Give You a Free Wedding Ceremony

If you've been thinking about tying the knot but you've been delaying it due to costs, Skyy Vodka has you covered. The company has teamed up with NYC Pride to cover the costs of 100 wedding ceremonies. The campaign is to demonstrate the brand's ongoing support of marriage equality and the LGBTQIA+ community following the historic passage of the federal Respect for Marriage Act.

You can enter the chance to win by sharing a picture of yourself and your partner toasting to marriage equality on Instagram. You'll need to tag @SkyyVodka and use the hashtag #SKYYSaysIDO in order for the entry to be valid. You have until December 31, 2022 to enter the contest. You must be at least 21 years old to be eligible to win.

"Skyy Vodka's support of marriage equality over recent years has supported organizations like Freedom to Marry to bring to life the Toast to Marriage campaign in 2015," said Sean Yelle, Campari Sr. Category Marketing Director, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "As a supporter of marriage equality, Skyy Vodka is proud to stand alongside the LGBTQIA+ community. The progressive spirit of Skyy Vodka is rooted in its California origins, and the brand is committed to making a positive impact on social justice issues that affect the community at large."