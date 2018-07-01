The Salesman Slapping the Roof of a Car Meme Is Hilariously Absurd

There's a shady car dealer bouncing around social media, slapping the roof of a car, and telling you what a sweet deal you're getting.
The meme has exploded. It's everywhere, and it lends itself to absurd variations that get weirder than an episode of Tim and Eric. The meme imagines a conversation between a car salesman and potential buyer where the salesman says, "You can fit so much X in this." The "X" rarely makes any sense.
The meme has actually been around for quite a while and took a winding road to wind up on your timeline with tales of pasta and throwback jabs at Toto.
Know Your Meme traces the meme's origin back to a 2014 tweet that read, "Car Salesman: *slaps roof of car* this bad boy can fit so much fucking spaghetti in it." Variations on that tweet were around for quite awhile until it surfaced again on Reddit's r/me_irl subreddit in late 2017.
Last week it returned to Twitter in the above tweet with the stock image of a car salesman. From there the image and text of the original tweet were linked, and it became the meme you know and love and/or are sick of today. Many of the best versions appeared on Twitter and Reddit's Dank Memes sub.
Even Wendy's unstoppable snark machine slapped that bad boy.
Though, brands getting in on the game may be an indication that this one doesn't have the staying power of a meme like "Distracted Boyfriend." It may be on its way out the moment it arrived.
