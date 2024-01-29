Sleepy Girl Mocktails Go from TikTok to the Room Service Menu

Put simply, it's taking those natural supplements people take to help them sleep , like magnesium and melatonin, and mixing them into a beverage before bed, instead of taking them in pill or capsule form. These recipes typically include a scoop of magnesium, some tart cherry juice, a little bit of probiotic soda or other sparkling beverage, all mixed into a cute little wine glass.

Ottessa Moshfegh 's unnamed protagonist in My Year of Rest and Relaxation was an early and avid practitioner of the sleepy girl mocktail trend. Fortunately, the 2024 iteration of supplementing your body's natural sleep cycle is a bit less extreme than that literary example. It also fits right in with one of the top travel trends of 2024: getting a great night of Zzzs. For those of you who are still scratching your heads and wondering what a sleepy girl mocktail is, here's a little breakdown.

But what do you do when you take a trip? Do you check a bag so you can bring your tart cherry juice and magnesium powder? That's a lot of luggage real estate. Do you go straight to the grocery store when you arrive? That can tack on an extra cost, especially for the magnesium powder, and the ingredients you need might be difficult to track down depending on your destination.

Well, at least one hotel chain has caught on to the sleepy girl mocktail trend, and has taken care of the logistics of getting your hands on one during your next vacation. Royal Sonesta hotels in Toronto and Chicago are now offering cozy robes and the chance to order sleepy girl mocktails directly to their room with room service.

The Royal Sonesta's sleepy girl mocktail will be made with cherry juice, seltzer and magnesium, as per the standard for the trend. There's no end date for this trend either, so you can keep your cortisol levels low and not feel like you have to scramble in order for a chance to have a sleepy girl drink delivered via room service.

You can get the drink right now at The Yorkville Royal Sonesta in Toronto, The Royal Sonesta River North Chicago, The Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown. For more information about bookings and reservations, you can check out Sonesta.com.