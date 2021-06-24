Slice Is Giving 50 Winners $500 & Free Pizza for a Year

It's time to expand your pizza palette beyond Domino's. No shade to the purveyor of that heavenly hand-tossed crust, but there are just way too many independent slice shops out there to be spending all your cash on a single 'za slinger. Spread the love and eat local—especially since you could get paid for it.

Delivery app Slice—which is basically the Postmates of pizza featuring over 16,000 independent pizzerias across the US—is looking for a Resident Head of Pizza in every single state. The role entails one key task: Chowing down. As part of the brand's P.I.E. Society, you will quite literally get paid (in cash and slices) to eat your way through local pizzerias.

Slice is currently on the hunt for 50 representatives nationwide to participate in the program, with applications opening today. You have until July 30 to enter.