Slice Is Giving 50 Winners $500 & Free Pizza for a Year
The 'za app is looking for a Resident Head of Pizza in every state.
It's time to expand your pizza palette beyond Domino's. No shade to the purveyor of that heavenly hand-tossed crust, but there are just way too many independent slice shops out there to be spending all your cash on a single 'za slinger. Spread the love and eat local—especially since you could get paid for it.
Delivery app Slice—which is basically the Postmates of pizza featuring over 16,000 independent pizzerias across the US—is looking for a Resident Head of Pizza in every single state. The role entails one key task: Chowing down. As part of the brand's P.I.E. Society, you will quite literally get paid (in cash and slices) to eat your way through local pizzerias.
Slice is currently on the hunt for 50 representatives nationwide to participate in the program, with applications opening today. You have until July 30 to enter.
The lucky 50 selected will snag a year's supply of pizza ($1,300 in value) to try out a new spot from the Slice app once a week. Plus, they'll score a $500 travel stipend for gas money, etc., a "content creation kit" to document their pizza journey, plenty of Slice swag, and deals and discounts for friends and family.
To apply, just head over to Slice's site, drop your deets, and cross your fingers. Winners will be announced August 13.