Sliced Ketchup Is Coming and Your Burgers Will Never Be the Same

Ketchup of the future will not be a viscous liquid, but a square sheet similar to a Kraft Single of American cheese. This might sound like the prophecy of a junk-food oracle, but it's actually the brainchild of a new Kickstarter campaign, which recently secured more than enough funding to bring sliceable ketchup to market. After all, it's 2018 and even ketchup isn't safe from, uh, it's inevitable collision with disruption.
That's apparently what Emily Williams and Thac Lecong thought when they conceived of Slice of Sauce, a company that transforms the condiment into edible slices. Their product, described on the Kickstarter campaign's page, is best consumed by putting "it onto your burgers, sandwiches, wraps and more for a delicious burst of flavor and a perfectly portioned bite every time." The slices will come in packets of eight, and conceivably make your sandwiches more modern.
Speaking in the campaign's video, Williams claims the product will "revolutionize the way we sauce," which means it's setting it's sights high. The Kickstarter campaign surpassed its funding goal of $15,000 by bringing in $28,622 from 634 backers.
There's something in it for the health-food set, too, as the founders write: "Our ingredients are non-GMO, gluten-free, all-natural with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup."
When spread on a rustic cutting board with ample natural sunlight, Slice of Sauce kind of looks like fruit leather:
Although it's already bested its goal, you can still donate to Slice of Sauce until April 20 if you have money to throw at such endeavors. The product is expected to ship to specialty grocery stores nationwide in June, and perhaps give old fashioned Heinz 57 a run for its money. Or not.
