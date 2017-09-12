Travel

You Can Fly 11 Stories Over Las Vegas Like Superman

You won't be saving anyone, and you won't wind up with Lois Lane, but you can fly like Superman next time you're visiting Las Vegas

SlotZilla, which has little to do with slot machines or Godzilla other than being large and located in Las Vegas, allows you to fly five blocks down Fremont Street at 40 mph. The Zoomline level fires you out of the mega slot machine flying Superman-style 11 stories up in the air. You'll be sailing under a 1,500-foot video screen, the second-largest in the world, giving you a front-row seat to a mesmerizing light show.

If that sounds a little too intense, there's a second level to SlotZilla that may be more your speed. Instead of shooting out of the gates like the Man of Steel, you can zipline down Freemont from a height of 77 feet.

Though this is Vegas, and nothing is free. The Zoomline runs $45, and the Zipline level will cost you $25. It sounds like quite a bit, but it beats the "now you have a quarter ... and ... now you don't" thrill of a real slot machine. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

