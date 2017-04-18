News

Watching a Pellet Gun Destroy Sticks of Deodorant Is So Satisfying

By Published On 04/18/2017 By Published On 04/18/2017
The Slow Mo Guys/YouTube

Trending

related

This Giant Shipworm is 5 Full Feet of Nightmare Fuel

related

Netflix Users Have Spent Over 500,000,000 Hours Watching Adam Sandler Movies

related

Gus Fring Is on 'Better Call Saul,' Which Is Great News for 'Breaking Bad' Fans

related

Someone Invented Clear Coffee That Won't Stain Your Teeth

The Slow Mo Guys have returned with another ridiculously cool slow-motion video. In the past we've watched them get hit in the face with Taco Bell and soccer balls, blow up footballs and watermelons, and destroy 1,000 tubes of GoGurt with extreme prejudice. This time they bought a stick of deodorant with the intention of firing air pistol bullets through them, and filming the destruction at 120,000 frames per second. 

As to the logic behind using sticks of deodorant for their "experiment," the Slow Mo Guys claimed: "They're sort of good for showing an entrance and exit wound. They're sort of goopy, but after the damage is done, they hold their form." Or they just despise Old Spice.

After admitting the video won't actually provide much medically useful information, they got to the business: shooting sticks of deodorant with air pellets from as many angles as they possibly could. The results are hypnotizing. Never has an obliterated target looked so fresh afterward; you can even still use the deodorant after its been blown apart.

h/t The Slow Mo Guys

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Everywhere You Can Get Free Food and Drinks Today for Tax Day

related

READ MORE
Starbucks is Releasing a Unicorn-Themed Frappuccino

related

READ MORE
Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreos May Hit Shelves This Summer

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More