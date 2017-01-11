Watch This Dude Take a Soccer Ball to the Face in Spectacular Slow Motion

As you may recall from your days in middle school gym class, there's nothing funny about getting hit in the face with a damn soccer ball. But it turns out there's actually at least one way to make soccer ball-face contact enjoyable: watching it in 1,000x slow motion.
Thanks to a new video from the dudes known as The Slow Mo Guys on YouTube, you can simultaneously laugh and wince at spectacular footage of a flying soccer ball squarely colliding with the side of a grown man's face. But first, we should point out the soccer ball used isn't your typical soccer ball, considering it was filled with water to add additional heft, and probably pain, to the impact. The resulting collision does not disappoint.
Watch as the weighted ball's impact sends a glorious shockwave of ripples across the dude's face -- almost instantly contorting his nose and mouth into something out of a Dali painting. Specifically, the ball-to-the-face action begins around the video's 2:15 mark in case you want to skip right to it. However, what's easily the best part comes at the 3:41 mark, when you can see the ball hit his face in stunning 1,120x slow motion. The sight is both difficult and wonderful to behold. Enjoy.
