Little Kid Told to Run as Fast as He Can Chooses to Become a Legend Instead

Anyone who has ever done a terrible Matrix bullet-dodge impression needs to save this video and refer back to it later. This kid is so good at running in slow motion he could be the next Tom Cruise.
A video from a youth baseball game was shared on Twitter and went viral almost instantly, amassing more than five million views in less than 48 hours. According to @TabbyRodriguez, who posted the video of their cousin, the coach told the young player to "run home as fast as he can."
Instead of breaking into a sprint, the young player ran from third to home as slow as humanly possible. It's the gait of a champion. Halfway through the victory trot, a coach heads out to the baseline, puts a hand on the kid's back, and attempts to urge him to move a little faster. The kid isn't having it at all. He swats the coaches hand away so he can complete what he's started. He finishes the slow-mo run with a hilarious dive into home plate, executed with all the urgency of the run.
He's clearly the first star of the game.
