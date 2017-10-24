Food & Drink

This Noise-Canceling Ramen Fork Will Cover Up Your Slurping Sounds

youtube.com/日清食品グループ公式チャンネル

You may not have heard of noodle harassment, but it's ruining the dinners and late-night snacks of innocent ramen-eaters the world over, apparently. Noodle harassment is essentially being shamed for the decibel level of your noodle slurping, and one brave company is finally taking a stand against it.

Nissin, maker of the beloved Cup Noodles, has painstakingly designed, crafted, and now released the most high-tech fork in the history of cutlery. The state-of-the-art utensil, which resembles an electric toothbrush, features a directional mic that identifies the oh-so-distinct sound of slurping and triggers your smartphone to play a selection of noises that include a whooshing sound and a xylophone.

The promotional video released by the company sets the stage pretty well and depicts the near existential discomfort that comes from being a proud noodle-slurper in a crowd of meek noodle-consumers. 

日清食品グループ公式チャンネル

Nissin is only selling 5,000 of the forks -- which seems frankly unjust -- so be sure to act fast! It's possible that someone might want one...

Just to be clear in case you think this is an elaborate ruse: We cannot stress enough how real this product is and that you can use your non-Monopoly money to own it and use with your personal smartphone to mutely consume affordable, spicy noodles under the blissful cover of a whoosh.

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who slurps his noodles discreetly.

