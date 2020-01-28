These Are the Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor Degree Holders Right Now

The thing about a journalism degree is that everyone finds it necessary to ask how you'll ever find a job in "that dying industry." And while I can gloat right back to my dentist, second cousin, and 60-year-old neighbor that, despite their concern, I'm actually employed, it's true some fields promise more security than others.
And luckily, personal finance tech company SmartAsset curated a list of the most in-demand jobs for bachelor degree holders so you can plan your future accordingly -- and avoid that stream of unsolicited opinions. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), interpreters, translators, financial managers, and computer and information system managers are among the most promising positions.
The findings were organized based on four factors: percentage change in average earnings from 2017 to 2018, percentage change in employment from 2017 to 2018, projected employment change from 2018 to 2028, and projected percentage change in employment growth from 2018 to 2028, according to the report.
Most in-demand jobs:
1. Interpreters and translators
2. Financial Managers
3. Computer and Information Systems Managers
4. Medical and Health Services Managers
5. Information Security Analysts
6. Registered Nurses
7. Construction Managers
8. Public Relations and Fundraising Managers
9. Software Developers, Applications
10. Social Science Research Assistants
11. Child, Family, and School Social Workers
12. Administrative Services Managers
13. Coaches and Scouts
14. Fundraisers
15. Social and Community Services Mangers
Among Smart Asset's key findings, the site determined STEM jobs are both across the top and bottom 10. "[These] jobs are in-demand, but our data suggests that those candidates who specialize in information technology may generally fare better than those in other STEM professions," the report points out.
h/t SmartAsset
Send Foodz: New York City Wine & Food Festival
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.