Smartfood’s New Popcorn Flavor Tastes Like a Krispy Kreme Donut

Popcorn is among the grandest canvases we have for flavor innovation. Beyond your standard movie theater variety, where the dominant notes are butter and salt, exists candy, cookie, mac 'n cheese, and myriad gourmet varieties. And now, donut flavors are popping up in bags of Smartfood.

Smartfood Krispy Kreme ready-to-eat original glazed donut popcorn is a sweet snack mashup. It follows Smartfood’s Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries popcorn mix and Krispy Kreme’s recent launch of packaged donut bites and mini-crullers.

"When it comes to snacking, our fans look to us for unexpected, fun flavor innovations that help create joyful moments in their day," Tina Mahal, Frito-Lay North America’s VP of marketing, said in a statement. "We are constantly looking for inspiration and pushing the boundaries of what's possible, which is why we're so excited to be teaming up with Krispy Kreme to give our fans something that's new and never been done before."

Smartfood original glazed donut popcorn is available at Sam’s Club now and it’ll hit store shelves everywhere May 24. The limited-edition flavor will sell for about $2 to $7, depending on size.