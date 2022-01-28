This New Popcorn Tastes Like a Cinnamon Sugar Cupcake

Smartfood has done it again. Last year it delighted fans with a Krispy Kreme-inspired flavor, and now the brand is dropping two new popcorn flavors for a limited time that can satisfy your craving for both sweet and salty snacks.

The two new flavors couldn't be more enticing, yet so different. First up, we have the Cinnamon Sugar Cupcake, which tastes just as the name suggests, like a cinnamon sugar cupcake. The new flavor takes on the spiciness of cinnamon and the sweetness of cake and combines it with the light saltiness of Smartfood popcorn. The sweet snack is 60 calories per cup serving.

Next up is the Doritos Nacho Cheese flavor. Doritos fans can rejoice as the brand takes the classic Doritos flavor and pairs it with light and airy Smartfood popcorn. It really does seem like a cheesy, finger-licking dream and is 70 calories per serving.

Currently, you can find Smartfood Cinnamon Sugar Cupcake at retailers nationwide. The new Doritos Nacho Cheese Smartfood flavor can be found at Sam's Club and will drop at retailers nationwide later this year.