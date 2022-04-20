Smashburger Is Giving Fans 4 Burgers for $20 to Celebrate 4/20

Happy 4/20! Everyone’s favorite cannabis holiday is upon us. Today is the day to indulge in some leafy greens and then snag something to satisfy those munchies that are more than sure to come. To satisfy any burger cravings you might have this 4/20, Smashburger will be offering fans four burgers for $20.

For today—Wednesday, April 20—and today only, Smashburger fans can get four burgers for only $20. The 4/20 burger deal includes any burger on the chain’s menu besides its popular Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger. Chicken substitutes are also not available in this promotion.

So whether weed is your thing or not, today is chock full of deals. You can check out more of them here.

Want more food deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.