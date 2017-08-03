You Can Get a Free Burger at Smashburger This Month

If July left you burnt out on hot dogs between the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, National Hot Dog Day, and the pretty disgusting hot dog recall, then it's probably time to switch to burgers as your summer grilling go-to. Smashburger wants to help you get there by offering a freebie this month.
Throughout the month of August, Smashburger is doing a buy-one-get-one deal on entrees, which the restaurant's covers burgers, chicken sandwiches, and salads. The deal runs through August 31, if you bring this coupon into any participating Smashburger. (There are 343 total locations in the US.)
The fine print says the deal is only good in-store at participating locations, and not for online orders. It's also can't be used on the chain's new "$4 promotional Triple Double," which is a big ol' sandwich with two patties and three slices of cheese.
Additionally, if you sign up for Smashburger's member rewards program, dubbed SmashClub, you get a free entrée with the purchase of a side and a beverage. It also has a deal where you get a dollar off your meal if you download the app. So there are a couple ways to get a free burger in you this month.
A BOGO deal is an awfully cheap way to meet up with a friend you've been missing because summer schedules fill up quickly. (Or, you know, you could take yourself on a date and just eat both of the burgers. No one is judging.)
