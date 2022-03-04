Buy 1 Fish Sandwich from Smashburger and Get a Second for $1

It's a special deal for the spring season.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 3/4/2022 at 1:21 PM

Courtesy of Smashburger

Smashburger is on a roll this month. First, the restaurant released some new items to the national menu, including chicken tenders and a spicy burger. Now the chain is offering a significant deal on its popular Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich, which is back on the menu for a limited time.

Every Friday between March 4 and April 15, 2022, Smashburger's fish sandwich will be available buy one get one for $1. A little more about what you are getting in this deal: The Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich includes wild-caught pacific cod dipped into Smashburger's lager-infused batter, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a classic bun.

To take advantage of this deal, use the promo code "FISHFRIDAY" at check out in-app or on Smashburger's website. If you want to get the deal in person, simply mention the promo the Smashburger employee taking your order.

You can find a complete list of every Smashburger location participating in this promotion on the Fish Friday page of the website.

