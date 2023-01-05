Smashburger Is Bringing Back its Popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich

The poorly-named chicken sandwich wars have lost the intensity displayed in its early days, in the wake of Popeyes' game-changing release. The excitement for each new release has died down, even if the quality of chicken sandwiches at quick-service restaurants has gone up considerably in recent years. (That's true even though Burger King ended its Fasties-winning Ch'King.)

Smashburger's standard chicken sandwich might not be a Fasties winner, but it has fans. The limited-time release of its Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich in 2021 earned some love as well. The Nashville hot chicken-inspired sandwich is back on the menu in the new year. This time, the sandwich has moved to the permanent menu.

The sandwich features a fillet of crispy Nashville hot chicken with spicy red pepper mayo and pickles atop a toasted bun. The sandwich is hitting the chain's menus nationwide.

If you find that spicy sandwich alluring, you can get it for just $5 at select locations through January 16. You'll just have to order online or through the app to get the discount. But there is no longer any time constraint on getting yourself a spicy lunch.