This Pass Will Get You $1 Burgers at Smashburger Every Day for 2 Months

If you've ever wondered what it might be like to stuff your face with a cheeseburger every day for six weeks straight, it may be high time to give it a try. That's because Smashburger, a popular national burger chain, is testing out a special "pass" that'll let you score $1 burgers every single day for 54 days in a row.
As a report by Nation's Restaurant News explains, the chain is testing what's it's calling a Holiday Smash Pass, a a special deal customers can purchase for $54 that'll grant them access to one, one-buck burger every single day at most of its nearly 400 locations nationwide between November 15, 2017 and January 9, 2018.
The stunt was inspired by Olive Garden's Unlimited Pasta Pass, which gives diehard OG fans the chance to score unlimited access to pasta, salad, and breadsticks at any of its restaurants if they're lucky enough to scoop up one of the $100 passes before they sell out. However, unlike the Olive Garden Pass, Smashburger's won't sell out. They'll be available via the brand's website to anyone willing to shell out the $54, and will be sold through November 15 when the promotion kicks off.
As you might expect, there's some fine print to consider. For one, purchasers of the "pass" will actually receive a special coupon every day the promotion is running, but those coupons expire at the end of each day so you won't get away with trying to stock up and cash in on 54 cheap burgers on the last day. Additionally, the coupons don't cover combination meals, sides, or beverages, meaning you'll have to pay more if you want a drink and fries. The good news is that they do apply to any entree item on Smashburger's menu, so you don't actually have to eat a beef burger every day -- you can mix it up with chicken sandwiches, turkey and veggies burgers, and a variety of salads depending on your mood.
It's also worth noting that you're not getting a free meal, just a heavily discounted one. If you take full advantage of the deal, you'll end up paying $108 altogether for the promotion ($54 for the pass and $1 for each of the 54 days you stop by to redeem). That said, when you consider the average price of a Smashburger burger is $6.70, you'd save over $250 if you took full advantage. In fact, you only need to go 10 times over the course of the promotion period for it to be worth it.
h/t Eater
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.