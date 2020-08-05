This Chain Is Selling 13-Cent Spicy Burgers to Celebrate Its Anniversary
Nab a burger with green chilies, pepper jack cheese, and a spicy chipotle bun for prices that would make grandpa proud.
Have you always wanted to get a burger for a dime so that, one day, you could tell your grandkids that a dime used to be worth something? Hell, you could get a burger for a dime in your day!
That's basically true on Thursday, August 6. Smashburger is celebrating its 13th anniversary with a promo that could land you a 13-cent burger. It's not exactly throwback pricing, since I'm pretty sure burgers cost more than 13 cents in 2007. Nonetheless, it's happening because burgers, like fashion, are cyclical, or something.
As a part of this promotion, Smashburger is bringing back its Colorado Burger that is generally only available in, surprise, Colorado. It'll temporarily be available nationwide, but on August 6, if you buy one Colorado Burger you'll get a second for 13 cents at participating locations. (Jerry Seinfeld voice: What's the deal with restaurants that choose not to participate?)
The Colorado Burger, for those who want to dissect the picture above, comes topped with green chilies, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spicy chipotle bun. The bridge of my nose is sweating just thinking about it.
