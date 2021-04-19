You Can Get Smashburger's New Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich for Free

Chicken sandwiches aren't going away as the quick-service item du jour... er, mois... er, an. So, hyperbolic statements about "chicken sandwich wars" and how "this one will rival Popeyes" are pretty common. (And occasionally, with the latter statement, true.)

Smashburger is catapulting its new chicken sandwich into the world with some of that same rhetoric, but also with an offer to get you a free one so you can just try it for yourself. The new Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is made with Nashville hot crispy chicken, spicy red mayo, and pickles on a toasted bun. It's pretty straightforward, but the best chicken sandwiches usually are.

There are two ways to get a free one on your plate. The launch comes with a feigned attempt at "peace and unity" during the "chicken sandwich wars." Employees of other restaurant chains can get a totally free chicken sandwich if they come in during "Peace Hour" wearing the uniform of their employer. The offer is running through April 22 from 2-5pm daily. Though, aside from the over-the-top talk about rivalries, the company says this deal is a "way of celebrating the resiliency of the restaurant industry" through the pandemic.

If you don't work for a rival, there's a deal for you as well. Smashburger is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the sandwich on April 20. It's not quite just getting handed a spicy chicken sandwich, but you'll probably find something to do with that bonus sandwich.