You Get a Free Fish Sandwich Because This Chain Wants You to Give Them a Try

It's fish sandwich season again at fast food and fast casual chains. Many of those restaurants are rolling out something new to bring you through the doors (or, more likely right now, into its mobile app for a to-go order). Some, like Popeyes, are even getting into the fish sandwich world for the first time.

Smashburger, however, is sticking with its February classic, the Beer-Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich. Better yet, it's giving you a chance to grab one for free. Starting on February 26, Smashburger is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal every Friday through April 4. That'll land you two of them for as little as $8.

The Smashburger cod is dipped into a batter infused with Yuengling Lager before getting covered in melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.

Though, like most deals, there's that "participating locations" caveat attached. Give a call ahead or check online to make sure your local shop is a participator. It's a good chance to find a sandwich to compare to that new Cajun Flounder Sandwich. And you'll probably want to throw in some of those rosemary, garlic, and olive oil SmashTots, because those are worth the trip.