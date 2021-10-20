Smashburger Is Giving Out Free Fries with This Burger on Thursday
All you have to do is order a Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger.
Ah, the smell of sweet, sweet food deals. Nothing is better than inhaling your favorite meal, knowing that it was cheaper than originally advertised. On Thursday, October 21, Smashburger is handing out free fries with the purchase of the Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger.
The Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger, which originally dropped in March 2020, is made with a Certified Angus Beef patty and brisket that's been smoked for 10 hours. The burger is then topped with bacon, smoked cheddar, pickles, and BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun.
The promotion includes fans' choice of fries or sweet potato fries and only lasts through October 21.
Want More Free Food?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.