Smashburger Is Giving Out Free Fries with This Burger on Thursday

Ah, the smell of sweet, sweet food deals. Nothing is better than inhaling your favorite meal, knowing that it was cheaper than originally advertised. On Thursday, October 21, Smashburger is handing out free fries with the purchase of the Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger.

The Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger, which originally dropped in March 2020, is made with a Certified Angus Beef patty and brisket that's been smoked for 10 hours. The burger is then topped with bacon, smoked cheddar, pickles, and BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun.

The promotion includes fans' choice of fries or sweet potato fries and only lasts through October 21.