Here's How You Can Get a Free Kids Meal at Smashburger This Month
The deal is being offered at locations nationwide for the majority of June.
We are always talking about adult-sized food deals, but what about a little something for the kids? This summer, Smashburger is running a new BOGO-type promotion that includes adults and children. Burger lovers can get a free Kids Meal with the purchase of any Adult Meal.
Taking advantage of this deal is simple, too. There are no app downloads required. All fans have to do is purchase any adult meal, which comes with a burger or sandwich, a side, and a drink, and you'll automatically qualify for a free Kids Meal.
Smashburger’s Kids Meal includes a choice of a cheeseburger, hamburger, or three crispy chicken strips, served with a side of fries and a drink. The new offer will be available at Smashburger locations nationwide through June 29, 2022.
