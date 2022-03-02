Smashburger Adds New 'Adult' Chicken Tenders & Spicy Burger to National Menu
The Colorado Burger will also now be available across the country.
Smashburger is refreshing its menu for spring. The revamp, which the fast casual burger chain rolled out at locations nationwide on Tuesday, introduces two new menu items, expands access to a regional burger, and even brings back a seasonal classic.
Let's start with the all-new offerings: Adult Chicken Tenders and Scorchin' Hot Chicken Tenders. The tenders are available in three- and five-piece orders, with a choice of BBQ, Ranch, or Honey Mustard sauce. The Scorchin’ Hot Tenders—inspired by the sandwich of the same name—are also covered in Nashville Scorchin’ Hot seasoning, according to the chain.
"As a culinary food-focused brand, we continue to take an aggressive approach into menu innovation and have continued to diversify our product portfolio with the launch of these two Chicken Tender offerings," Carl Bachmann, president at Smashburger, said in a press release. "After the success of our non-burger offerings, like the Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to offer our guests a more convenient way to enjoy some of Smashburger's high caliber chicken products.”
Along with the tenders, Smashburger will also make the Colorado Burger a permanent menu item nationwide, following its previous success in—you guessed it—Colorado. This hefty cheeseburger is made with Angus beef, grilled Anaheim chiles, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, and mayo—all served on a spicy toasted chipotle bun.
The Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich, a seasonal favorite, is also on the new menu, though it won’t be around for long. Available until April 19, the sandwich features wild-caught Pacific cod dipped in a lager-infused batter and topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
