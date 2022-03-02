Smashburger Adds New 'Adult' Chicken Tenders & Spicy Burger to National Menu

Smashburger is refreshing its menu for spring. The revamp, which the fast casual burger chain rolled out at locations nationwide on Tuesday, introduces two new menu items, expands access to a regional burger, and even brings back a seasonal classic.

Let's start with the all-new offerings: Adult Chicken Tenders and Scorchin' Hot Chicken Tenders. The tenders are available in three- and five-piece orders, with a choice of BBQ, Ranch, or Honey Mustard sauce. The Scorchin’ Hot Tenders—inspired by the sandwich of the same name—are also covered in Nashville Scorchin’ Hot seasoning, according to the chain.

"As a culinary food-focused brand, we continue to take an aggressive approach into menu innovation and have continued to diversify our product portfolio with the launch of these two Chicken Tender offerings," Carl Bachmann, president at Smashburger, said in a press release. "After the success of our non-burger offerings, like the Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to offer our guests a more convenient way to enjoy some of Smashburger's high caliber chicken products.”