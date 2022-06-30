Smashburger Unveils a New Cheesy Caramelized Onion Burger and 3 New Milkshakes

Smashburger is expanding its menu again, with a new Smash and three new milkshake flavors inspired by summer. The Cheesy Caramelized Onion Smash and the Tangerine Dream, s'mores made with Ghirardelli, and Reese's Pieces Cookie Dough flavored milkshakes are available on the menu now at participating restaurants nationwide.

The Cheesy Caramelized Onion Smash has a Certified Angus Beef patty, melted Cheddar cheese, aged Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo all piled into a toasted onion bun. You can also order this new Smash with a Turkey Burger Patty, Black Bean Patty, or Grilled Chicken or Crispy Chicken.

All three new shake flavors are blended with Häagen-Dazs ice cream. Find your nearest Smashburger location and check out the menu at the Smashburger website. If you're eager to try the new burger or one of the three new shakes, you'll want to head over soon. The new items are seasonal and will only be available for a limited time.