Smashburger Is Opening Its First Location With a Bar

Chipotle and Taco Bell aren't the only quick service restaurants that think you want a beer with that order.

Smashburger has announced the opening of its first location which also has a full bar with beer and cocktails on the menu. You're going to be able to get those Smash Tots alongside your pick of signature cocktails like the Blackberry Smash, Smoke & Spice Margarita, Smash Rum Punch, Coconut Mule, and others. It's the cocktails and options that set this concept apart, since other Smashburger locations have beer they serve.

The new boozy burger hub is situated in Denver and will open on March 25 with a grand opening celebration slated for Saturday, April 2. That event will include a happy hour from 4-6 pm, which features a beer and Classic Burger special for $10. They'll also be throwing Smashburger and Colorado Rockies swag your way if you're at the party.

That happy hour special will also be on the menu every Friday and Saturday evening throughout April.

"This new Smashburger concept sets itself apart from our traditional locations with an elevated dining experience, and we are thrilled to bring our first full bar restaurant to our hometown in Denver,” said Carl Bachmann, President of Smashburger.

A representative tells Thrillist that there are plans for future locations to have bars as well. The next one to open will be in New York City.

For now, Denver is the only one, though. It certainly makes an inaugural visit to Smashburger more appealing when it's offering a full bar. You can find out why the chain ranked well in the 2021 Fasties, placing for Best Fast Casual Cheeseburger and Best Fast Casual Fries.