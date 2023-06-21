Here's One Way to Deal with a Plane Neighbor's Smelly Feet

Rather, those feet are resting on the tops of seats , poking out into aisles, and finding other sneaky ways to invade other people's personal space. Take for example, a recent video posted to TikTok showing a passenger being confronted with the wiggling, snakelike feet of the passenger behind him. The other passenger's Puma-socked feet were writhing and slithering like a much stinkier and smellier version of Snakes on a Plane.

Let's preface the following post by saying: if airlines gave everyone a bit more space in economy seating, we wouldn't be in this predicament. But, in our current reality, airplanes are cramped places where feet are running lawless. There are shoeless feet, sockless feet, sockless and shoeless feet everywhere—and the owner of said feet seem to rarely lack any significant amount of shame or consideration for others.

But instead of accepting the intrusion of space passively, this passenger fought against it with a rather passive aggressive and sticky approach. As you can see in the video, the person filming on the TikTok can be seen pouring dribbles of soda onto the socked toes of the invading passenger's foot.

At first, the invading feet don't seem to pick up on the fact that there is soda dribbling down their toes. After a few more drops, the foot slowly wiggles away, deterred by the drops of soda no doubt working back down the crevices between toes and onto the heels of their feet. Even though the video is only a few seconds long, it has the cadence and suspense of a true horror film.

Now, the comments are turned off this post, so there’s no way to gauge if this worked for other people, or what the general public consensus on the sneak attack is. Personally, I'd advise using your words—you might not encounter such a submissive smelly foot if you try this method yourself. Plus, while I don't think it is technically a crime, I think the conversation with the flight attendant trying to explain why you're pouring a can of soda on another person's feet would be punishment enough.