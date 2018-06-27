Smirnoff Will Pay You to Take a Week Off Work for the Fourth of July

In case you haven't peeked ahead on your calendar, the Fourth of July is next week, and it falls on a Wednesday. That's a crushing disappointment for lovers of hot dogs and long weekends. If you're despondent over the situation, Smirnoff Ice, of all things, is coming to the rescue.
The favorite drink of college freshmen said in a press release that "celebrating Independence Day in the middle of the work week is, well... un-American." The company wants you to take a five-day weekend, and they're offering to pay for 100 people to take the time off work.
Here's how you can be one of the lucky 100. Tell Smirnoff what you'd do with a five-day weekend on Facebook or Instagram by July 1. Then you're entered to be paid to take July 5 and 6 off as long as you're 21. The contest assumes you don't work July 4 or weekends and that's how you get to a five-day weekend. Nonetheless, the prize is $500 regardless of your real salary or employment status. (Yes, if you're a student or unemployed you can still get $500 to take it easy over the Fourth of July.)
Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar
Getting $500 for nothing is always a good deal. It will also buy you so much Red, White, and Berry Smirnoff Ice that no one could possibly question your patriotism. Just look at the bottle!
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.