Smirnoff's Prank Holiday Puzzles Let You Ice Loved Ones from Afar

Picture this: It's the holiday season. You get a gift from your college roommate in the mail. It's a cute holiday puzzle bearing the image of a festive cat. Sure it's kind of strange, but who are you to question it? You're just happy they thought of you! As you piece the puzzle together, you start to realize that the puzzle pieces don't quite match the picture on the box. It's almost as if the cat is... holding something? Wait a second. That smug little cat is holding a Smirnoff Ice. Years later and miles apart, your college roommate still found a way to Ice you. Classic.

Smirnoff's new holiday puzzles are devious as hell, mostly because the person building the puzzle won't know that it's a Smirnoff product until it's too late. The puzzles are disguised as products of the fake brand "Nicely Gifted," and the pictures on the box fail to show that the actual puzzle designs incorporate Smirnoff Ice bottles.

The Nicely Gifted puzzles are 121 pieces each and come in three styles:

Festive Cat: The box shows a cat laying in garland, but in the actual puzzle, the cat is holding a Smirnoff Ice.

Happy Snowman: The box shows a happy snowman out in nature, but the puzzle shows a Smirnoff Ice in the snowman's place.

Starry Night: The box shows a Christmas tree topped with a star, but in the actual puzzle, the star is replaced with a Smirnoff Ice.

When you gift a puzzle, you'll receive a $5 off coupon for Drizly so you can buy some Smirnoff Ice to go with it.

COVID-19 can keep us apart, but it can't stop our juvenile antics.