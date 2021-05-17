Smirnoff Has a New Lineup of Pink Lemonade Drinks for Summer

I may be 25 years-old, but I'll admit I'm still nostalgic for the days of summer lemonade stands. Not only because I was a mean entrepreneur that needed serious cash for my budding Webkinz habit—but yes that too. Rather, I loved dipping into my own inventory for a cool glass of lemonade under the sweltering summer sun. The only difference is that now, I'm just looking to spike it with a little booze.

Smirnoff gets it. So much so that the vodka maker is unleashing an entire collection of pink lemonade-flavored beverages, including Smirnoff Ice, Smirnoff Seltzer, and a classic old bottle of Smirnoff Vodka.

"Ahead of the summer months, Smirnoff is releasing the flavor as a flavored spirit, seltzer, and premium malt beverage so you can enjoy it at any of your summer occasions," the company said in a statement. "Available nationwide, all options taste as refreshing as a tropical breeze and shimmer pink like neon lights on the sunset strip."