Smirnoff Has a New Lineup of Pink Lemonade Drinks for Summer
The launch includes Smirnoff Ice, Smirnoff Seltzer, and Smirnoff Vodka.
I may be 25 years-old, but I'll admit I'm still nostalgic for the days of summer lemonade stands. Not only because I was a mean entrepreneur that needed serious cash for my budding Webkinz habit—but yes that too. Rather, I loved dipping into my own inventory for a cool glass of lemonade under the sweltering summer sun. The only difference is that now, I'm just looking to spike it with a little booze.
Smirnoff gets it. So much so that the vodka maker is unleashing an entire collection of pink lemonade-flavored beverages, including Smirnoff Ice, Smirnoff Seltzer, and a classic old bottle of Smirnoff Vodka.
"Ahead of the summer months, Smirnoff is releasing the flavor as a flavored spirit, seltzer, and premium malt beverage so you can enjoy it at any of your summer occasions," the company said in a statement. "Available nationwide, all options taste as refreshing as a tropical breeze and shimmer pink like neon lights on the sunset strip."
Basically, you get to relive those sentimental childhood memories, just with alcohol this time. All three varieties of the Pink Lemonade lineup boast notes of strawberry, lemon, and raspberry, and are hitting stores now.
Of course, Smirnoff isn't the only vodka company whipping up summer-inspired flavors as of late. Svedka debuted its own seasonal release earlier this month, Cherry Limeade vodka, and of course, there's been a tidal wave of new hard seltzer launches over the past few months.