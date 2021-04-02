Smirnoff Is Giving Away 2,021 Trips, Experiences, & Prizes This Summer

We've had quite a year, but with vaccine rollouts underway, a summer of fun (while still practicing the necessary safety precautions) just might be in our future. And Smirnoff wants to be a part of it. The vodka maker is celebrating the launch of its Smirnoff Ice SMASH Red, White & Berry flavor by giving away 2,021 trips, experiences, and prizes.

So what's the deal and how can we get in on the action? From now through August 5, 2021, fans 21 and older across the US can hit up the website and tell Smirnoff how they want to spend summer. All season long, the company will be dropping surprises via contests and sweepstakes. First up? Three winners are about to nab custom campers for Memorial Day Weekend.

"I think it’s safe to say we’re all happy to put 2020 in the rearview mirror," Smirnoff Trademark North America Brand Leader Jennifer Holiday Hudson said in a press release. "Because so many people had to put their plans on hold last year, we really wanted to help bring fun back this summer and safely give people experiences they’ve been dreaming about. What better way to do that than with the return of Smirnoff Red, White & Berry, bigger and better than ever."

If you miss out on the first giveaway, fear not. There's plenty lined up for summer, including a private flight for Labor Day Weekend, a yacht, backyard BBQ and concert experience, home bar, weekend getaways, and a lot more.

"This is my first campaign as part of the Smirnoff family and to know we’re going this big at the start, I can only imagine the things we will be able to celebrate together," Smirnoff partner Anthony Anderson said in the press release. "To be a part of giving away 2,021 dreams, trips, experiences, swag – you name it – feels good. I missed my friends and family too last year and look forward to enjoying some good times safely. Make sure you grab some Smirnoff Red, White & Berry and enter the Smirnoff Summer of 2,021 Dreams!"