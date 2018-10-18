50,000 Pounds of Meat Destroyed After Plant Worker Caught Peeing on the Floor

It's nice to imagine that food just magically appears on the plate in front of you. But that's not the case: The number of farmers, factory workers, and would-be-actors-currently-working-in-restaurants that have touched your Instagram-fodder would blow your mind. Now and then a story comes out that brings those folks into focus, and not always for good reason. Like this one.
A whopping 50,000 pounds of meat has been destroyed after a worker was caught on camera peeing under a conveyor belt. This was in a Smithfield Farms packing plant in Virginia, and the worker has been suspended as the company investigates, according to WAVY.
As you can see in the baffling video above, the worker seems to be doing his job like normal -- not urinating -- when suddenly he takes his gloves off, apparently urinates at his station, put his gloves back on, then return to work like he didn't just do that. And no one around him seems to notice either.
And again, this is all on camera.
"In accordance with Smithfield’s food safety and quality standards, more than 50,000 pounds of product were disposed of following a swift internal investigation that revealed an employee had urinated at his station during the production process," Smithfield Farms' Lisa Martin said in a statement. "The facility immediately halted production, fully cleaned the processing line, and sanitized all equipment multiple times before resuming operations."
There's really not much else to say here -- but if you have a job like that, please don't do this.
