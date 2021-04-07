Tyra Banks Debuts New SMiZE Ice Cream Line, Featuring 6 Flavors

Tyra Banks has made myriad contributions to culture, and naming the art and science of smiling with one’s eyes is paramount among them. To smile with your eyes, or, to smize became particularly important over the last year as reasonable people all over the world agreed that wearing a mask was a convenient measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus. And now, the original smizer herself has turned the portmanteau into ice cream.

Banks’ SMiZE Cream, which has been in the works for 15 years, according to People, is now available in six flavors: Brownies, I Love You; Caramel Cookie Queen; Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake; Purple Cookie Mon-Star & Me; Salted Caramel King; and The Best Vanilla I Ever Had.

“Ice cream makes me happy. I used to bond with my mama [while eating it]," People quoted Banks as saying. "We used to go to Häagen-Dazs on Friday nights and sit in the car and I'd eat my coffee ice cream and she'd eat her chocolate and we talk about everything."

SMiZE Cream is presently only available at Santa Monica Place, but it appears that the company aims to add delivery options at a later date. You can exchange your email address for a spot on SMiZE’s list of “the first with access to SMiZE Cream" here.