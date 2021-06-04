Smoked Fish Has Been Recalled in 17 States Due to Listeria

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared a recall on smoked fish from Banner Smoked Fish.

The Brooklyn-based company has recalled 42 products distributed through retail stores and online sales in 17 states. The recall was launched due to the potential for the fish to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. "The products were found to be processed under unsantiary condition(s)," the recall states. The contamination was detected through routine inspection by the FDA.

The 42 products include lox, salmon, trout, whitefish, and other fish products. A full list of those products along with images of the labels can be found on the FDA's recall page. Those products were distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Listeria can cause fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea in healthy adults. More serious illnesses can take place with children, frail, or elderly people, the recall notes.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products. However, anyone who has them is advised to chuck them in the bin or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.