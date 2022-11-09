Hundreds of Cases of Smoked Salmon Recalled in 4 States

Seven Seas International USA, LLC is voluntarily recalling 540 cases of its Giant Food Private Label Sockeye Smoked Salmon, according to a Food and Drug Administration notice. Giant Food distributed the salmon to stores in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Delaware, and the product is potentially contaminated with Listeria.

The complete product name is Giant Private Label Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Smoked Salmon. The UPC is 68826715832, and the Lot Code is R4132. It comes in 4-ounce packages in a cardboard sleeve and can be found in the refrigerated section.

If you have purchased this salmon with Lot Code R4132, the FDA advises you to discard it immediately. You can also return the salmon to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If you have questions about this recall, contact Seven Seas International USA LLC at 1-888-627-5668 between 9 am and 5 pm EST.