These Nostalgia-Inducing Snacks Stood the Test of Time

Published On 12/08/2017
Welcome to Snack Talk, Thrillist’s brand-new YouTube series that’s literally all about snacks -- the ones we love, the ones we hate, and the ones we all end up eating anyway. Join host Justin Warner and celebrity guests as they dive deep into the world of cheese dust with new episodes every Friday at 2pm ET on Thrillist’s YouTube channel.

Unlike the wildly colorful "unicorn" foods and other questionable food trends that emerged -- and mercifully disappeared -- this year, some snacks are good enough to stick around for decades. From the Lunchables you ate in elementary school to the strawberry shortcake ice cream bars that helped you get through college, they're the life-changing foods that will unleash memories every time you taste them. Now, they're finally getting the proper attention they deserve.

On this week's episode of Thrillist's new series, Snack Talk, host Justin Warner dives mouth first into the world of nostalgia-inducing classic snacks with the help of Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson from the podcast Guys We F****d. Watch as they reveal their most beloved and memorable snacks while taking calls from totally average Snack Talk viewers such as Carrot Top, Dennis Haskins, and even the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld. Believe it or not, aggressive soup server's most memorable snack -- while a New York street food staple -- isn't soup. 

Grab your favorite snacks, check out the full episode (shown above), and savor your snack-filled memories. 

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and could really go for a strawberry shortcake bar now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

