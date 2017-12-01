The Best Movie Theater Snacks of All Time

Here's Why Wendy's Is The Only Fast-Food That Serves Baked Potatoes
When you have to part with $15 or more just for a movie ticket, chances are you won’t have much cash left to spend on laughably expensive snacks at the theater’s concession stand. So, in the event that you do need something to mindlessly munch on during a movie enough to justify the cost, it’s absolutely imperative that you choose wisely from the array of boxed, bagged, or buttered foods. But which ones are worth the chunk of your rent money, and which ones are better off rotting in the seat cushion creases?
Well, we turn to none other than self-proclaimed "snackologist," comedian, and Wet Hot American Summer star Michael Ian Black to help you with this monumentally important snacking decision on this week's episode of the new Thrillist series, Snack Talk. Black joins host Justin Warner for an Oscar-style snack awards ceremony, featuring four categories: Best Supporting Snack, Best Foreign Snack, Best Short, and Best Snacktor/Snacktress. Nominees are a range of everything from dried squid (think the seafood version of beef jerky) to the Sno-Caps that are ubiquitous here. Some of the winners may surprise you.
Of course, popcorn is a favorite to win the ultimate award for Best Snacktor/Snacktress, but will Black defy the time-honored popcorn-movie pairing and choose an underdog like nachos or chicken tenders? Check out the full episode (shown above) to find out. Oh, and don't miss the part when professional competitive eater Crazy Legs Conti helps Black and Warner to the bottom of why popcorn became the go-to movie snack in the first place.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.