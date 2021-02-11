SnackPop’s Latest Flavor Combo Is a Movie Night Classic

Peanut M&M’s and popcorn are a genius DIY Netflix and chill combo. But after nearly a year of mandatory at-home meal prep, even the thought of tipping a bag of candy into a bowl of microwave popcorn makes us wonder: How many more times must I, DI?

Well you might still be stuck making breakfast, lunch, and dinner each day, but at least this one snack is taken care of. SnackPop, maker of popcorn/sweet treat mashups incorporating Butterfingers, Oreos, and Twix bars has at last added Peanut M&M’s to the mix. And the packaged take on the classic pairing goes a step further than your standard recipe. Peanut M&M’s CandyPop marries its titular ingredients, plus its popcorn pieces are drizzled with candy, too.

Twenty-ounce bags sell for about $6 only at Sam’s Club. SnackPop’s other varieties are available on its website.