Entertainment

Kylie Jenner's Tweet Just Cost Snapchat Over $1 Billion in Value

By Published On 02/22/2018 By Published On 02/22/2018
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Trending

related

This Map Reveals the Most Popular Cocktails in Every State

related

The Best Action Anime You Should Watch Right Now

related

YES! YES! YES! Olympic Announcer Loses His Mind Over U.S.’s First Cross-Country Win

related

Flights to These 20 Cities Are Going to Be Crazy Cheap Next Month

Snap Inc., faced with a string of criticism over Snapchat's recent redesign, is having a tough day on Wall Street after Kylie Jenner declared the app a shell of its former self on Twitter. The single tweet, an echo of the chorus of users who've complained in recent weeks over the app's new look, saw Snap Inc.'s market valuation tumble by at least $1.3 billion on Thursday. 

In her tweet, Jenner noted solemnly that parting with her beloved Snapchat was tough, writing: "ugh this is so sad." 

Jenner, a member of the Kardashian family who maintains 24 million followers on Twitter, is a social media influencer whose every passing insight becomes a guidepost for legions of obsessive fans. As a consequence, her tweet ensured swift consequences for Snap Inc., shrinking the company's shares by as much as 7.5% as it garnered over 45,000 retweets.  

Snap's troubles aren't all attributable to Jenner's Twitter account. Earlier this week, a Citigroup analyst downgraded the company's stock to "sell" after a proliferation of negative reviews, Bloomberg reports

Snap, unfortunately for the army of Jenner-aficionados scattered across the web, has remained firm, saying it won't revert back to its flagship app's old format. Earlier this month, CEO Evan Spiegel said the app's redesign made it "simpler and easier to use, especially for older users."

Fortunately for Snap Inc., old people probably don't really listen to Kylie Jenner. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like